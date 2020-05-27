Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Boosts Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 139.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Altria Group by 61.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

MO stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.18. 521,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,140,934. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $52.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.