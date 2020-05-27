Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,571,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,993. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

