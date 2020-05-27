Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $302.95. 1,977,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,221. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The company has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.