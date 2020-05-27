Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,877,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,967,090. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average is $40.09.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

