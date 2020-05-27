Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 207,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 323,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 17,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Standpoint Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Argus upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $3.24 on Wednesday, hitting $51.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,351,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,896,202. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.82. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

