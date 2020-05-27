Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Grows Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 3.3% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,146,000 after acquiring an additional 774,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after acquiring an additional 605,158 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,749,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,699. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $248.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.58. The stock has a market cap of $259.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.03.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

