Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.29. 3,762,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,118,883. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.46. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

