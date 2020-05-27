Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $314,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $197,547,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $246,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,411 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $20,458,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,705,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,959 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 214,950 shares of company stock worth $1,104,694. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:F traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 82,912,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,259,608. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.49.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.