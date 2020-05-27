Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $860,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,129 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 69,233 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,799,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,853,062. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $179.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Robert W. Baird lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

