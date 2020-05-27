Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 37.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Alphabet by 18.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 527,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $613,131,000 after purchasing an additional 81,026 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 58,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Shares of GOOG traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,411.74. 1,111,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,300. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,308.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,334.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325 shares of company stock valued at $409,753 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

