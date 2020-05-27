Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Invests $893,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.29. 5,320,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,911,478. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

