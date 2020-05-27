Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,090.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 65,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,495,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,410,000 after buying an additional 82,445 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the period.

IEMG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,756,752. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.42.

