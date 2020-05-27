Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Purchases 400 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.59. 114,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,946. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.24. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

