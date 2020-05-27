Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,727,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,402,875. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

