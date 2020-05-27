Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Receives $6.76 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.76.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

In related news, EVP Andy Missan sold 6,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $40,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,776 shares in the company, valued at $658,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Park sold 190,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,259,051.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,332.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 921,186 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fitbit by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,441,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,500,000 after purchasing an additional 591,291 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fitbit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,423,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fitbit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,285,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Fitbit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,384,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fitbit by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,756,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,389,000 after buying an additional 1,013,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,687. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.02. Fitbit has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $188.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.00 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fitbit will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

