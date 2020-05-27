Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five9 from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Five9 from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of FIVN traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.61. 1,227,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,891. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -580.20 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $107.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $458,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 34,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $2,487,183.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,573 shares in the company, valued at $25,805,822.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,612 shares of company stock worth $13,887,108 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Five9 by 17.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Five9 by 30,200.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Five9 by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

