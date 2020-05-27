Flash (FLASH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, Flash has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flash has a market cap of $4.54 million and $21.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.71 or 0.02037522 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00074515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00179649 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00042227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Flash

