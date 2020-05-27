Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) CEO Michael D. Clayman Buys 10,256 Shares

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) CEO Michael D. Clayman bought 10,256 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FLXN stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 169,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,346. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The stock has a market cap of $389.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 592.50% and a negative net margin of 175.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLXN. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

