FlypMe Achieves Market Capitalization of $306,932.79 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $306,932.79 and approximately $12,983.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe’s genesis date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

