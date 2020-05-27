Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.16 and last traded at $48.86, approximately 289,525 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 168,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

FWRD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $70.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.28. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 603.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

