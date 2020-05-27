Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Stock Price Up 6%

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.24 and last traded at $18.96, approximately 3,653,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,353,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

