Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) were up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.48, approximately 283,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 453,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSP shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Franklin Street Properties from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Street Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.99 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 5,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,118.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 15.6% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 23.3% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

