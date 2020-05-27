Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.26, 26,136,696 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 28,624,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Barclays raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $7.00 to $8.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 2.26.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.