Function X (FX) Market Cap Reaches $12.50 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Function X has a market cap of $12.50 million and $194,810.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can currently be bought for about $0.0578 or 0.00000651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029286 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029267 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000292 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,909.18 or 1.00314815 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00081681 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000623 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,291,549 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

