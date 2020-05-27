FUTURAX Market Cap Tops $8,718.07 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 27th. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $8,718.07 and approximately $12,905.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded up 52.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00058432 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00358169 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000921 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012629 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000529 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012436 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FUTURAX is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

