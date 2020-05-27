Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) & China Cable and Communication (NYSE:GTEC) Head to Head Comparison

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) and China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gates Industrial and China Cable and Communication, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gates Industrial 0 4 4 0 2.50 China Cable and Communication 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gates Industrial currently has a consensus target price of $11.31, indicating a potential upside of 7.84%. Given Gates Industrial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gates Industrial is more favorable than China Cable and Communication.

Profitability

This table compares Gates Industrial and China Cable and Communication’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gates Industrial 3.74% 8.44% 3.39% China Cable and Communication N/A -5.89% -1.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gates Industrial and China Cable and Communication’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gates Industrial $3.09 billion 0.99 $690.10 million $0.91 11.53 China Cable and Communication $52.40 million 0.22 $4.47 million N/A N/A

Gates Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than China Cable and Communication.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of China Cable and Communication shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Gates Industrial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Gates Industrial has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Cable and Communication has a beta of -0.7, indicating that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gates Industrial beats China Cable and Communication on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

About China Cable and Communication

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and sea ports. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

