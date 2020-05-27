General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Up 6.1%

General Electric (NYSE:GE)’s share price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.80, approximately 129,277,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 131,505,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.49.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1,549.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of General Electric by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

