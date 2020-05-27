General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Up 6.1%

General Electric (NYSE:GE)’s share price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.80, approximately 129,277,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 131,505,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.49.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1,549.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of General Electric by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About General Electric (NYSE:GE)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.
