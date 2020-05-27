General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.89 and last traded at $27.40, 18,858,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 16,061,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Instinet cut their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Get General Motors alerts:

The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,150,181.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,181 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 22.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,280,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 231,885 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 93.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 40.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 679,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 194,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 438,724 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.