Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $27.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of GMAB traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,865. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 19.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,128,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 196,379 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

