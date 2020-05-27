Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.04. 7,293,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,498,456. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.