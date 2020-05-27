GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,799.20 ($23.67).

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,110 ($27.76) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reduced their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,773 ($23.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,060 ($27.10) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oddo Securities cut their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,648.60 ($21.69). 8,286,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,636.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,676.65. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 31.10 ($0.41) by GBX 6.60 ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11385.0005083 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.03%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley bought 28 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,536 ($20.21) per share, for a total transaction of £430.08 ($565.75). Insiders have acquired 43 shares of company stock valued at $67,411 in the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

