Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Trading Up 6.8%

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)’s share price was up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $14.86, approximately 476,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 699,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Aegis decreased their target price on Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $79.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,830,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

