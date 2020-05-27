Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Trading Up 6%

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.62 and last traded at $28.50, 273,552 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 339,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 534,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

