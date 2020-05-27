GMS (NYSE:GMS) Stock Price Up 6.3%

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.64 and last traded at $21.37, approximately 301,384 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 421,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get GMS alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.67 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.47%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GMS Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, Director Ronald R. Ross purchased 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $923,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 384,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,560.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. purchased 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,899.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,899.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 168,087 shares of company stock worth $2,618,585 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $1,630,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 288,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 425.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 36,270 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 127,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 35,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.