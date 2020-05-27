GoHelpFund Market Capitalization Tops $17,257.36 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $17,257.36 and $1.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoHelpFund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Stellarport and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoHelpFund Token Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com . GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com . The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

