Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.32.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GT. BidaskClub upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra reduced their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 381,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,488. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.48). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,775,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,766 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,865,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,899 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,044,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,754.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 868,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 821,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

