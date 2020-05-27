Grace Capital Buys 100 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Grace Capital grew its stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Mongodb makes up approximately 2.0% of Grace Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Grace Capital’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Capital World Investors grew its position in Mongodb by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,949,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,685,000 after purchasing an additional 172,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Mongodb by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,092,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,364,000 after purchasing an additional 135,083 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Mongodb by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,998,000 after purchasing an additional 276,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mongodb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 708,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after acquiring an additional 75,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $6.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.33. 85,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,650. Mongodb Inc has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $225.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Mongodb’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Mongodb from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.38.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.24, for a total transaction of $3,455,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,510 shares in the company, valued at $34,782,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 3,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,207,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,602,332. Corporate insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.