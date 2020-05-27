Grace Capital Cuts Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Grace Capital decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 1.4% of Grace Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Grace Capital’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,120,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,610,000 after acquiring an additional 23,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $3.32 on Wednesday, reaching $144.64. The company had a trading volume of 585,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,096. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.64.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

