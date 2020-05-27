Grace Capital Has $1.21 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 1.2% of Grace Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Grace Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,618. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.86 and a 200-day moving average of $184.31.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

