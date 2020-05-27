Grace Capital Has $2.13 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 619.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Grace Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Grace Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,419.95. The company had a trading volume of 156,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,300. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $962.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,308.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1,334.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total transaction of $38,120.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,600.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325 shares of company stock valued at $409,753 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.