Grace Capital Sells 85 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Grace Capital reduced its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land Trust comprises about 1.3% of Grace Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Grace Capital’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,405,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th.

NYSE:TPL traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $590.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,411. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a one year low of $295.05 and a one year high of $838.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a current ratio of 13.83. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $518.98 and its 200-day moving average is $634.04.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $521.55 per share, with a total value of $91,792.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 1,000 shares of company stock valued at $498,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

