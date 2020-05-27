GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) rose 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $6.95, approximately 915,743 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,334,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

EAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GrafTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.11). GrafTech International had a net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 99.61%. The firm had revenue of $318.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

In other news, Director Anthony R. Taccone bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in GrafTech International by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 5,272,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,347 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth $17,430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,610,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth $13,818,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 358.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,511,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.