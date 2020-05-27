Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) Plans GBX 1.83 Dividend

Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GRI traded up GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 284.80 ($3.75). 1,355,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,206. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 261.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 282.51. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 189.76 ($2.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 341.80 ($4.50). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Get Grainger alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRI shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Grainger from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 305.83 ($4.02).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.