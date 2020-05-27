GravityCoin Price Reaches $0.0448 on Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 36.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 54.1% higher against the dollar. GravityCoin has a market cap of $173,946.08 and approximately $426.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,884,781 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

