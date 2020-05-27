Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.35, approximately 684,450 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,101,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GTN shares. ValuEngine cut Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 580.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

