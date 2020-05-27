Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) shares rose 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.44, approximately 226,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 74,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

GECC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 181.02% and a positive return on equity of 12.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital Corp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.95%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 88,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

