Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Up 7.4%

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) shot up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.47, 655,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 685,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPRE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Get Green Plains alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $332.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.19). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $632.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,669.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 48,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,761,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after buying an additional 603,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.