GridCoin Price Down 4.8% This Week (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, GridCoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $1,049.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,453,503 coins and its circulating supply is 401,800,471 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

