Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, May 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of ASX GCI remained flat at $A$1.70 ($1.21) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 48,957 shares. Gryphon Capital Income Trust has a one year low of A$1.24 ($0.88) and a one year high of A$2.12 ($1.50). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.89.

