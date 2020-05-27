Guess? (NYSE:GES) Trading Up 15.8%

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s share price was up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.11 and last traded at $9.08, approximately 2,010,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,576,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Guess? from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guess? from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

The firm has a market cap of $530.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $842.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.19 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at $4,289,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Guess? during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

